Former Alamo PD Officer Arrested in TBI Assault Case

CROCKETT COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a now former officer of the Alamo Police Department in an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Today, agents began investigating the April 26th incident involving Eric Daniel Jones at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee. During the investigation, agents determined Jones pointed a firearm at his girlfriend on Saturday night at his home in the 200 block of West Church Street. The department terminated Jones after the allegations surfaced.

Today, agents arrested Jones (DOB 12/26/1976) and charged him with one count of Aggravated Assault (Domestic Violence) and one count of Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Crockett County Jail where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody on $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###