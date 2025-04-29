NOW HIRING: Clinical Care Coordinator (Part-Time)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

Clinical Care Coordinator

TBI Headquarters, Nashville (Hybrid Work Possibilities)

Job Overview: The TBI, Tennessee’s lead investigative agency, seeks a dedicated, part-time Clinical Care Coordinator who will be responsible for building a network of clinical care service providers across the state to meet the needs of TBI employees. They will serve in this crucial role in the TBI C.A.R.E.S. program, responsible for acting as a liaison between employees and clinical care providers across the state.

Responsibilities:

Clinical Coordination and Development:

Case Management & Coordination : Assessing the needs of employees and coordinating quarterly check-ins for employees in high-risk units, ensuring continuous and comprehensive care.

: Assessing the needs of employees and coordinating quarterly check-ins for employees in high-risk units, ensuring continuous and comprehensive care. Program Development: Lead the development and implementation of protocols and processes for the Clinical Care Team (CCT) and peer support staff, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency.

Lead the development and implementation of protocols and processes for the Clinical Care Team (CCT) and peer support staff, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency. Collaboration: Engage with the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to identify and onboard in-network providers with specialized experience.

Engage with the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to identify and onboard in-network providers with specialized experience. Resource Linkage: Research and identify group and alternative therapy options such as equine therapy for high-risk units, focusing on innovative and preventive care solutions.

Training and Development:

Facilitate and coordinate mental health training sessions for peer support staff and the clinical care team, emphasizing the importance of skill enhancement and knowledge.

Participate in the development of training programs, focusing on TBI cultural awareness and management for the CCT.

Assist in training the Peer Support team on resiliency and effective protocols for working with clinical care settings to promote employee well-being and staff readiness.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in Counseling, Psychology, Behavioral Sciences, or related field

Excellent organizational, therapeutic communication, facilitation and leadership skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with various healthcare professionals and support staff.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree or professional certification in a related field.

Experience with law enforcement, first responders and/or military personnel.

Experience with individual and group therapy facilitation.

Knowledge of alternative therapeutic options and their implementation in clinical settings.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly pay, set at $40-$48/hour, depending on license and experience.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Supportive and inclusive work environment.

TO APPLY: Please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant certifications to TBI.Training@tbi.tn.gov by May 13, 2025.