La Concha Key West Unveils Grand Dame Villas at the Rooftop

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West , the newly-reimagined, ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, proudly announces its new hotel villas - the Grand Dame Villas at the Rooftop. A piece of the property’s large-scale redesign and reinvigoration, the entire seventh floor of La Concha Key West now consists of seven rooftop villas, a new, concierge-level experience designed to indulge guests with unexpected luxuries and signature hospitality. Each villa – personalized to its namesake - offers a grand respite, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies with stunning views, and a dedicated Lifestyle Concierge to assist with all guest needs.With Key West distinction woven into the design and stay in each of the seven villas, experiences ranging from in-suite rum tastings led by a rum expert to cultural immersions offering insights into local art, music, and dance along with balcony meal service are abundant and take a ‘room with a view’ description to the next level.• The largest villa – the aptly-named Hemingway Suite – boasts a sparkling sunroom. Guests enjoy a complimentary journal and writing pen, inviting creative writing moments in the comfort of the large space as well as a copy of the novel “To Have and Have Not”, the book Hemingway wrote while staying at La Concha. Special experiences can be arranged like tickets to the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, and a mini–Hemingway Bar of his favorite beverages.• The Sunrise Villa embraces its spectacular view of the east with a golden sunrise every day. Tailored experiences for early risers include Cuban coffee and pastries on the balcony.• The Sunset Villa captures the essence of Key West’s renowned sunsets with its west-facing views and a balcony wrapping the building. With a range of toast-worthy offerings available to embrace the sunset hour, Sunset Villa has a special evening view.• Inspired by Cuba’s influence on Key West and its heritage woven throughout La Concha Key West, Havana Villa shares great views of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park while design notes of Cuban culture are intermixed throughout the space.• A commonly thought of tropical flower in Key West is the namesake of the Hibiscus Villa. Hues of orange, yellow, red and pink bring bright personality to the space, making Hibiscus Villa feel like a decadent tropical escape with the scent with fresh flowers and also features a custom Hibiscus cocktail.• Named after the nearby Dry Tortugas in Florida Keys National Park, the Tortuga Villa is dotted in beautiful hues of turquoise blue and overlooks The Light House & Keeper’s Quarters. The Dry Tortugas are a group of seven islands named after the Spanish word Tortugas, which means "turtles". Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León named the islands in 1513 after encountering many sea turtles during his visit. The islands were later given the additional name "Dry" to inform other sailors that the islands lacked fresh water. The Tortuga Villa includes tour experiences to Dry Tortuga National Park and include images of Key’s West famous sea turtles in the villa with a keepsake for each guest.• The Flagler Villa presents views of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Key West, which the original church was made of coral rock and completed in 1839, while representing Henry Morrison Flagler, who is responsible for building the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway's Over-Sea Railroad from Daytona to Key West and in turn made a significant contribution to Florida's economy through tourism and agriculture. The Flagler Villas shows pieces of history in the suite with bridge and railroad models, making the stay an educational visit in comfort.Each villa bestows nuances of the past such as a classic typewriter, Key West history books, and then present-day indulgences like handcrafted Panama hats, a conch shell, a telescope, Bosesound system, plush La Concha bath robes, fresh flowers, a stocked refrigerator, welcome gift and seasonal fruit along with assorted beverages, champagne and infused water upon arrival.Presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion, La Concha is a place to discover the effortless pleasure of conch (a nickname for native Key West locals) hospitality. As a classic mojito bar, Tropicado is vibrant and relaxed, offering crafted classic drinks and lite bites served by Certified Mojito Masters. The inventive mashup of “Tropical” and the Spanish suffix “Ado” implying “how we feel”, Tropicado is more than a bar, it is a state of being and a way of life. Perla, Spanish for “pearl,” is a culinary experience that reimagines Cuban cuisine through the vibrant lens of Key West. Unique dishes and modern takes on traditional plates, Perla serves casual breakfasts, leisurely lunches, or nostalgic dinners. El Dom Café invites guests to immerse themselves in the authentic Cuban coffee culture that is steeped in tradition and flavor. The ingredients and cultural heritage create the best array of sweet Cuban pastries, café con leche and savory Ham Croquette sandwiches.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.

