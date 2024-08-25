Visit of Indian Ministers to Singapore for the Second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), 26 August 2024

The Second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in Singapore on 26 August 2024. The ISMR is a key bilateral platform for Ministers from Singapore and India to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual interests. The second ISMR will review the progress from the first ISMR, held in New Delhi in September 2022, and identify new growth areas of cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will lead the Singapore delegation, which also comprises Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat.

The ISMR delegation from India will comprise Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Besides attending the ISMR, the Indian Ministers will be hosted to lunch by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. They will also be hosted to dinner by Deputy Prime Minister Gan.

