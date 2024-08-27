Dimerco Partners with Acer and Cathay Cargo to Drive Sustainability through Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Dimerco partners with Acer and Cathay Cargo to lead sustainable logistics through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, cutting emissions by up to 80%.

By joining forces with Acer and Cathay Cargo, we're taking concrete action towards a more sustainable world.” — George Chiou, President - Air Freight of Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group (TWSE: 5609) is proud to announce its partnership with Acer (TWSE: 2353) and Cathay Cargo (Cathay Pacific, SEHK: 293) in a ground-breaking initiative to reduce carbon emissions in aviation through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). As part of Dimerco's commitment to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of logistics, this agreement will support the adoption of SAF on Cathay Cargo’s flights starting in 2024.Sustainable Aviation Fuel, a biofuel made from renewable resources such as plant or animal materials, has the potential to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% (1). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlights SAF as a critical contributor, potentially accounting for 65% of the emissions reductions required for the aviation industry to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 (2).“We work closely with our customers to reduce freight-based carbon emissions. And although the scarcity makes the alternative expensive, SAF stands out as a game-changer, slashing greenhouse gas emissions up to 80% compared to fossil fuels,” said George Chiou, President - Air Freight of Dimerco Express Group. “By joining forces with Acer and Cathay Cargo, we're taking concrete action towards a more sustainable world.”“The agreement between Acer and Dimerco to support SAF is another advancement under our Earthion sustainability platform to tackle environmental challenges together with our supply chain partners,” said Grace Liu, Corporate Sustainability Officer, Acer Inc. “Net zero emissions is a global consensus, and we are taking actions to reduce emissions across our entire product lifecycle – from manufacturing, production, to transportation.”Dimerco has long been focused on delivering sustainable logistics solutions to its global clientele. This partnership aligns with Dimerco's broader strategy to foster green logistics practices and support initiatives that promote environmental stewardship across the supply chain. The company's role in this collaboration further reinforces its leadership in driving the logistics industry towards a more sustainable and carbon-efficient future.Cathay Cargo’s Corporate SAF Programme, launched in 2022, serves as the platform for this collaboration, marking a significant milestone as the first initiative of its kind in Asia.Cathay Director Cargo Tom Owen said: “We are delighted to welcome Acer to our Corporate SAF Programme through its partnership with Dimerco Express Group, which joined our Programme last year. We believe that partnerships such as this along the supply chain are essential if we are to achieve our own and the aviation industry’s stretching targets to decarbonise operations. We are ready to support all of our forwarder and shipper customers in achieving their own sustainability goals through the use of SAF, which is one of the most effective ways to contribute to the aviation industry’s transition to a greener future through the reduction of net emissions.”Dimerco remains committed to pioneering solutions that reduce carbon emissions, enhancing our services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. This partnership with Acer and Cathay Cargo exemplifies Dimerco’s proactive approach to environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for green logistics in the industry.About Dimerco Express GroupDimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets around the world, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco's website (1) World Economic Forum: What is sustainable aviation fuel and how is it made? ( https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/11/what-is-sustainable-aviation-fuel/ (2) International Air Transport Association (IATA): Developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) ( https://www.iata.org/en/programs/sustainability/sustainable-aviation-fuels/

