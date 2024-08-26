Government launches website dedicated to the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the MSAR”

MACAU, August 26 - In order to concentrate in one place all the information related to the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”, the Government launched a web page specially dedicated to the celebration of this event, on 27 August, in order to simplify the consultation of the related information by residents and tourists.

The MSAR Government will host a series of activities, sharing the joy of this celebration with the general public. The user interface supports three languages: Chinese, Portuguese and English. The website gathers information on the related latest news, pictures, videos and live broadcasts, among others. More information on the commemorative activities will be published in the section “Events” of the website in due course. Residents and tourists can browse the website, participate in the activities and share the news in the social media, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR together.

The website dedicated to the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region” is available from 27 August at www.macao25.gov.mo.