Applications are open for Macao Creative Pavilion in Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industries Fair

MACAU, August 26 - The 15th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industries Fair (CCCIF) will be held in late October 2024 in Xiamen. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will arrange for Macao’s cultural and creative entities to participate in the CCCIF. Through the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, the IC endeavours to promote Macao’s cultural and creative products and services and facilitate industry exchanges and development. Applications for the exhibition are open from today to 5 September. Local companies and associations from the cultural and creative industries are welcome to apply.

The CCCIF is an important platform for cross-strait cultural exchanges and industry cooperation. Therefore, the IC encourages the local industries to leverage the “Macao Creative Pavilion” as a platform to promote Macao’s cultural and creative brands, products and services in mainland China and increase the brands’ popularity and recognition. Cultural and creative companies and associations in Macao can apply for both the exhibition and the product promotion session held in parallel with the event. Participants will be selected by the organiser, with the approval of the IC, based on their experience in the cultural and creative industries, the originality and uniqueness of their products, the number of product types, and their experience in participating in large-scale sales exhibitions.

The application form and regulations can be viewed and submitted at https://psce.pw/6cd5kb. The form can also be submitted via email to doreen.soidea@gmail.com. For enquiries, please contact Ms Kam on 28752929 during office hours.