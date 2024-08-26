MASTER SCULPTOR OF NATION’S NEWEST MONUMENT BICYCLES TO STAY FIT FOR DEMANDS OF RENAISSANCE SCULPTING

Master sculptor Sabin Howard sculpting Flying Guy Sabin Howard bicycling in all weather Sculpture models wrestling in the studio Master Sculptor Sabin Howard perfecting pushups in the studio Sculptor Charlie Mostow watches wife painter and model Jess Artman do pull-up

It took nine years for Master Sculptor Sabin Howard to arrive in the National WWI Memorial Park with his mammoth memorial being assembled in bronze before him

When you make things by hand, human perception is more powerful than a machine making something; our consciousness carries our history with it. I take care of myself physically to accomplish that.” — Sabin Howard

KENT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a nine year marathon for Master Sculptor Sabin Howard to arrive in the National WWI Memorial Park, formerly Pershing Park, with his mammoth memorial being assembled in bronze before him.

Howard won the global competition to design the memorial for the nation’s capital in January, 2016. He spent the next few years taking photographs of models in original WWI uniforms; he then drew the design for A Soldier’s Journey, a 60’ long, 10’ high bronze relief featuring 38 figures. Howard created the first prototype maquette in New Zealand and the second in England.

In August, 2019, finally finished with agency and commission approvals, Howard started sculpting in a studio in Englewood, NJ.

Sculpting heroic-scale figures in clay is physically demanding, both for the sculptor and for the models. Sculptors stay on their feet all day, working by hand to apply clay to armatures. Models must hold a pose, which can be exhausting.

Sabin Howard Sculpture Studio was furnished with a workout bench, weights, pull-up bars, yoga mats, and acrobatic hoops that hung from the ceiling. Howard, his assistant sculptor Charlie Mostow, and the various models for doughboys and nurses used their breaks to stay fit. Mostow was particularly good at

hoisting himself through the acrobatic rings.

For Sabin Howard, bicycling was the key to both his physical and his mental health throughout this arduous process. He biked to and from work every day on his S- Works or his Cervélo. On weekends, he pedaled up hills in Litchfield County, CT. He logged over 120 miles a week through the entire span of principle sculpture.

Howard rode through rain and even through bitter cold when the water froze in his water bottle. His persistence gives him strength and vigor. As Smithsonian Magazine noted, “Howard is 58, but looks 15 years younger. And 15 years fitter. Sabin Howard is ripped.”

But Howard credits his dedication to bicycling with more than just a fine physique. He says it is his “healthy, natural drug of choice” for maintaining an upbeat frame of mind in the face of all challenges. No matter what he encountered while designing, creating, and sculpting a Memorial set 150 yards from the White House, Howard could let it all go when he pushed himself on his bike.

Howard also sees his physical regimen as part of his life task of protecting the human fingerprint. As he told the Yankee Institute, he is "bringing humanity and the divine to the forefront of his art, while constantly asking himself how “can I play [sic] it forward?” But this begins, he believes, with protecting the “human fingerprint” in all aspects of life — food, architecture, music, movies and more. With the rise of artificial intelligence, he posits, the extinction of humanity in exchange for monetary gain will only lead to disunification, especially when art and history are inextricably linked."

Sabin Howard will inaugurate A Soldier’s Journey in a candlelit ceremony at dusk on September 13, General Pershing’s birthday. Sculptor Charlie Mostow will be at Howard’s side for the event, which will be attended by dignitaries, notables, celebrities, and veterans. This reverent event will be live-streamed and covered by national television as well as media from around the globe.

Sabin Howard Just Go For It

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.