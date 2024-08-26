Minister Dean Macpherson and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba announce steps to work together to address bad buildings and inner-city rejuvenation, 26 Aug

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and Mayor of the Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Cyril Xaba, will on Monday, 26 August 2024, host a joint press conference at the Durban City Hall to announce steps on how they plan to work together to address bad buildings, revenue collection from state departments and inner city rejuvenation with the metropolitan.

The Minister and Mayor will announce concrete efforts on how the National Department of Public Works can work together in the Ethekwini Municipality to help unlock the city's potential, grow the regional economy and create jobs to improve the lives of all residents living in the city by, among others, reclaiming bad buildings.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows:

Date: 26 August 2024

Location: EXCO boardroom, second floor, City Hall, Anton Lembede St, Durban Central, Durban, 4000

Time: 16:00

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276