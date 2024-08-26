Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa receives second consignment of donated energy equipment, 27 Aug

Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be receiving the second consignment of energy equipment donated by the People’s Republic of China in a handover ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, 27 August 2024, at the Eskom storage facility in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

This donation is part of the Technical Assistance Programme initiated during the People’s Republic of China Head of State Visit to South Africa in August 2023.

The donated equipment aims to enhance energy efficiency and ensure a reliable power supply in some public buildings or facilities, for uninterrupted service delivery to the community.

Receipt of the donation was planned in three consignments.

The first consignment was officially received in November 2023 and included 450 gasoline generators.

The second consignment will be allocated to the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West provinces.

Members of the media are invited to attend the official handover ceremony as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Eskom Howick CNC Stores, Underberg & Wilson Road, Merrivale, KwaZulu-Natal.

