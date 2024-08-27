BBQ Charcoal Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

BBQ Charcoal Global Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BBQ charcoal market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.95 billion in 2023 to $3.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising of cooking-at-home trend, rising demand for charcoal grills, rise of e-commerce platforms, increasing demand for BBQ charcoal, rising new barbeque restaurants, rising eco-friendly BBQ, rising barbequed food products charcoal.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The BBQ charcoal market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing indoor cooking, increasing consumption of barbecued food, increase in purchase of barbeque grills, increase in household grill ownership, growing popularity of outdoor cooking, enhancing unique flavor and aroma.

Growth Driver Of The BBQ Charcoal Market

The rising number of restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the BBQ charcoal market going forward. A restaurant is a business establishment where meals are prepared and served to customers. The rising number of restaurants is due to growing disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and convenience and accessibility. BBQ charcoal is used in grilling in a restaurant’s kitchen to enhance the culinary offerings and provide a memorable dining experience for customers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the BBQ charcoal market include KitchenAid, Clorox Company, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Spectrum Brands Inc., Weber Inc., The Coleman Company Inc.

Major companies operating in the BBQ charcoal market are focused on developing innovative products, such as flavored charcoal with unique and subtle flavor profiles, catering to diverse consumer tastes and preferences. Flavored charcoal involves infusing charcoal with different flavors or scents, creating unique and aromatic products for grilling, smoking, and other cooking applications.

Segments:

1) By Charcoal: Lump Charcoal, Briquettes, Binchotan, Other Charcoals

2) By Source: Agricultural Waste, Coconut Shells, Nutshells, Hardwood, Bamboo

3) By Grill: Brazier, Pellet Grill, Square Charcoal Grill, Kettle Grill, Other Grills

4) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Sales

5) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the BBQ charcoal market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the BBQ charcoal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

BBQ Charcoal Market Definition

BBQ charcoal is a fuel used for grilling and barbecuing, made from partially burned wood and other organic materials. It is specifically processed to burn at high temperatures for cooking food. BBQ charcoal is valued for its ability to produce a steady, high heat suitable for grilling meats, vegetables, and other foods, contributing to the distinctive flavor and texture associated with barbecue cooking.

BBQ Charcoal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The BBQ Charcoal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on BBQ charcoal market size, BBQ charcoal market drivers and trends, BBQ charcoal market major players, BBQ charcoal competitors' revenues, BBQ charcoal market positioning, and BBQ charcoal market growth across geographies. The BBQ charcoal market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



