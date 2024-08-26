Chainsaws Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Chainsaws Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chainsaws market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.31 billion in 2023 to $4.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rural and urban landscaping, raw material costs, homeowner and DIY market, industrial and commercial use, user preferences.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chainsaws market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain dynamics, emerging user segments, economic trends, market expansion, regulatory compliance.

Growth Driver Of The Chainsaws Market

Increased deforestation is expected to propel the growth of the chainsaw market going forward. Deforestation refers to the removal of trees and forests from a particular area. Deforestation is done to clear land for agricultural or urban development, to obtain wood and other forest products, or to create space for mining. Chainsaws are commonly used in deforestation, for clearing forests for agriculture, mining, and logging, and to fell trees quickly and efficiently, allowing loggers to cut down many trees in a short amount of time.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chainsaws market include Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita Corporation, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd.

Innovative chainsaw models with advanced technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the chainsaw market. Companies operating in the chainsaw market are introducing technologically advanced features in new models to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Gas Powered, Electric Corded, Cordless

2) By Bar Length Type: Below 16 Inch, 16-18 Inch, Above 18 Inch

3) By Distribution Type: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Commercial, Residential

5) By End Use: Tree Felling, Bucking, Pruning, Wood Carving, Ice Sculpting, Construction, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chainsaws market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global chainsaws market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the chainsaws market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Chainsaws Market Definition

A chainsaw is a portable mechanical saw that is powered by gasoline, electricity, or a battery. It typically consists of a small two-stroke engine or electric motor, a chain fitted with cutting teeth, and a guide bar that provides support for the chain as it cuts through wood or other materials. Chainsaws are commonly used for tasks such as tree felling, limbing, and pruning, as well as for cutting firewood, carving, and other applications.

