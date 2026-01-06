Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Medical Carts market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5 billion by 2029, with Non-PVC IV Bags to represent around 60% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Non-PVC IV Bags market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Non-PVC IV Bags Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the non-PVC IV bags market in 2029, valued at $1,428 million. The market is expected to grow from $895 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable medical packaging materials and growing aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the non-PVC IV bags market in 2029, valued at $1,231 million. The market is expected to grow from $782 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable medical packaging materials and increasing chemotherapy usage.

What will be Largest Segment in the Non-PVC IV Bags Market in 2029?

The non-PVC IV BAGS market is segmented by product into single chamber and multi chamber. The single chamber market will be the largest segment of the non-PVC IV bags market segmented by product, accounting for 68% or $2,034 million of the total in 2029. The single chamber market will be supported by widespread use for standard fluid and electrolyte replacement therapy, ease of handling and storage compared to multi-chamber alternatives, cost-effectiveness for hospitals and clinics, high demand in emergency and intensive care settings, preference in low-risk medication delivery, strong adoption in developing countries due to simpler administration and increased procurement by government health programs for basic IV therapy.

The non-PVC IV BAGS market is segmented by material into ethylene vinyl acetate, polypropylene, copolyester ether and other materials. The polypropylene market will be the largest segment of the non-PVC IV bags market segmented by material, accounting for 48% or $1,445 million of the total in 2029. The polypropylene market will be supported by its high chemical resistance for aggressive drug formulations, growing usage in oncology and biologic drug delivery, increasing preference in multi-chamber systems for its structural integrity, compatibility with gamma and steam sterilization techniques, low extractables supporting regulatory compliance, cost-effectiveness in mass production and reduced environmental impact as a recyclable thermoplastic material.

The non-PVC IV BAGS market is segmented by content into frozen mixture and liquid mixture. The liquid mixture market will be the largest segment of the non-PVC IV bags market segmented by content, accounting for 86% or $2,571 million of the total in 2029. The liquid mixture market will be supported by widespread application in daily hospital operations, ease of use in emergency and acute care settings, higher turnover rate due to routine patient fluid needs, expanding ambulatory and outpatient IV services, increasing usage in home infusion therapies, compatibility with broad spectrum of IV drugs and preference for simple formulations in resource-constrained environments.

The non-PVC IV BAGS market is segmented by application into chemotherapy, targeted drug delivery, glucose injection, sodium chloride solution, electrolyte injection, nutrient injection and other applications. The chemotherapy market will be the largest segment of the non-PVC IV bags market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $1,288 million of the total in 2029. The chemotherapy market will be supported by rising global cancer incidence, increasing use of aggressive drug regimens that require non-reactive storage, safety concerns related to DEHP leaching in oncology patients, shift toward personalized cancer treatment protocols, high demand in oncology wards and infusion centers, preference for multi-chamber bags to separate cytotoxic agents and growing use in pediatric and elderly cancer care.

The non-PVC IV BAGS market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics, emergency service centers, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the non-PVC IV bags market segmented by end user, accounting for 70% or $2,101 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by increasing patient admissions due to chronic diseases and surgical procedures, growing need for high-volume fluid and drug administration, stringent infection control policies encouraging single-use DEHP-free products, centralized purchasing policies favouring safe and regulatory-compliant materials, rising focus on sustainable hospital operations, increasing budgets for upgrading medical supplies and growing awareness of long-term health impacts of plasticizer exposure in vulnerable patients.

What is the expected CAGR for the Non-PVC IV Bags Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the non-PVC IV bags market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global non-PVC IV bags market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare safety standards, sustainability, and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases – The growing prevalence of chronic diseases will become a key driver of growth in the non-PVC IV bags market by 2029. Patients with these conditions often require long-term and repeated intravenous therapies, which demand safe, durable and chemically stable infusion solutions. Non-PVC IV bags, known for their compatibility with a wide range of medications and reduced risk of leaching harmful substances, are increasingly favoured over traditional PVC options. As the need for continuous and safe IV administration grows, non-PVC IV bags are becoming an essential component in chronic disease management across hospitals, clinics and home care settings. As a result, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aging Population - The increasing aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As older adults typically require more frequent and prolonged intravenous therapies for conditions such as chronic illnesses, dehydration and cancer. Non-PVC IV bags are preferred in these scenarios due to their enhanced drug compatibility, reduced risk of leaching harmful chemicals and improved safety profile for long-term use. As the global elderly population continues to grow, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to non-PVC IV solutions that support safer and more effective treatment, thereby boosting market adoption. Consequently, the increasing aging population is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Chemotherapy - The increase in chemotherapy will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Chemotherapy drugs are often aggressive and require IV containers that are chemically stable and do not leach harmful substances. Non-PVC IV bags offer superior compatibility with a wide range of oncology medications, ensuring safe and effective drug delivery. Their non-toxic composition and reduced interaction with active pharmaceutical ingredients make them ideal for repeated and long-term infusion therapies. As cancer treatment volumes rise globally, the need for safer IV packaging solutions such as non-PVC bags continues to drive market growth. Therefore, this increase in chemotherapy is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly And Recyclable Medical Packaging Materials – The rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable medical packaging materials will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Healthcare providers are increasingly seeking medical packaging solutions that reduce long-term waste and minimize harmful chemical exposure. Non-PVC IV bags meet this demand by offering safer alternatives to traditional PVC, which often contains hazardous plasticizers like DEHP. These bags are designed for easier disposal and lower environmental impact, making them suitable for institutions aiming to improve safety standards and adopt responsible material practices. As the preference for recyclable and non-toxic materials grows, the demand for non-PVC IV bags continues to rise across hospitals, clinics and home care settings. Consequently, the rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable medical packaging materials is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Non-PVC IV Bags Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the non-PVC IV bags and liquid mixtures market, the hospital-based non-PVC IV bags market, the single-chamber non-PVC IV bags market, the chemotherapy-grade non-PVC IV bags market, and the polypropylene-based non-PVC IV bags market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for safer, DEHP-free IV delivery systems, rapid transition toward eco-friendly and biocompatible medical packaging, and increasing hospital adoption of non-PVC solutions to support advanced drug formulations. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward high-performance, contamination-resistant, and chemically stable infusion packaging that enhances patient safety, improves drug compatibility, and streamlines clinical workflows, fuelling transformative growth within the broader non-PVC IV bags industry.

The non-PVC IV bags and liquid mixtures market is projected to grow by $948 million, the hospital-based non-PVC IV bags market by $808 million, the single-chamber non-PVC IV bags market by $708 million, the chemotherapy-grade non-PVC IV bags market by $621 million, and the polypropylene-based non-PVC IV bags market by $602 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

