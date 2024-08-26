【1+4 Widen international markets】"Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign is launched today (26 August)

MACAU, August 26 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is dedicated to international market development and market diversification. Promotional initiatives and events targeting international visitor markets are successively rolled out. This year, oriented around the marketing strategy of “going global, bringing in”, the Office has visited several countries in Northeast and Southeast Asia in the first half of the year. In the second half of 2024, MGTO is stepping up its promotions through the launch of the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign (the “promotional campaign”). Centering on an online interactive game, the promotional campaign will give out attractive prizes and exclusive Macao-limited trip experiences to reach a wider range of international markets and attract international visitors to Macao for a wonderful journey of “tourism +”. The Campaign aims to tap into international markets and invigorate tourism and economic development.

Online-offline announcement

MGTO held an online-offline press conference at the Macao Grand Prix Museum today (26 August). Through an online-offline format, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises jointly introduced the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign and its diverse offer of attractive prizes to both local and international media.

MGTO and the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao join hands to roll out the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" on 26 August 2024. By well combining online interactive and offline first-hand experiences, the Campaign unveils the infinite possibilities of travel in Macao and energizes the interest of international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) in visiting Macao.

100 prizes of Macao-limited trip experiences await international visitors

During the campaign period between 26 August and 17 October 2024, visitors can register on the website of "Experience Macao Limited Edition" and take part in the online question game once a day at most. If they correctly answer three questions about Macao as a travel destination, they can instantly enter a lucky draw for a chance to win one of the prizes. The wealth of attractive prizes includes 100 mega prizes, each of which contains an exclusive journey with the offer of hotel stay and round-trip air tickets to Macao. The journey experiences include distinctive hotel accommodation, World Heritage visit, experiencing intangible cultural heritage, tasting Michelin-starred restaurants and signature delicacies, exciting adventures and other vacation experiences, which altogether manifest Macao’s wonderful kaleidoscope of “tourism +”. There are sponsored journey experiences with special offers from the six integrated resort enterprises, showing visitors the world-class leisure facilities Macao has to offer.

100 + 1 prizes – 30-day Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize

The 100 winners of the limited edition prizes can enjoy their exclusive journey to Macao within 2024. These winners are also invited to share their trip moments in Macao on Instagram with the official hastag (#MacaoLimitedEdition and MGTO’s official account) by 31 December 2024. The winner who garners the most likes for their post will be presented the 30-day Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize, the free offer of a 30-day journey in Macao. It will be an unprecedented immersive experience of an upgraded exclusive journey to enjoy. This 101st ultimate prize encompasses an array of top-notch exclusive offers, including round-trip air tickets for two persons, hotel accommodation, gastronomy, cultural and activity experience as well as tourist attraction and show tickets.

For the rules and details about the online game of the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign, please visit the official website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, Instagram: @visitmacao and MGTO’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/.

Starring famed K-pop girl group

Successive promotions unfold

MGTO partners with different stakeholders to kick off a promotional campaign for the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” online question game and Macao’s offerings of “tourism +”, to expand the coverage of promotion and reach a wider range of international visitor markets.

At present, Korea retains a high ranking among the top ten visitor markets for Macao. A member of famed Korean-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, Miyeon, is producing a special single and music video themed about Macao. The MV stars Miyeon at iconic landmarks in Macao, unleashing the city’s dynamic through energetic dance and music. Furthermore, the Office will encourage KOLs in different markets to do dance reposts and inspire potential travelers to Macao across the internet, fueling the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign.

Diverse multichannel promotions spotlight "Experience Macao Limited Edition" as hot topic on international social networks

MGTO also partners with KOLs specialized in tourism, gastronomy, and lifestyle in different places to design online game challenges to enhance interactive experiences. In addition, the Office designs familiarization itineraries in Macao for international media so that they can manifest Macao’s glamour of cultural diversity to audience from professional angles.

MGTO unfolds a series of online and offline promotional measures through its official accounts on social media towards international audience, KOLs’ social media platforms, media and outdoor advertisements in specific regions, promoting Macao through a diversity of channels and ways. The Office also partners with well-known travel platform Klook to create a special themed page for “Experience Macao Limited Edition”, to widen Macao’s publicity and enable global users’ convenient search about Macao as an attractive destination.

Collaborate with businesses in raising Macao’s international profile

MGTO continues to deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” in line with the “1+4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification. In partnership with the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao namelyGalaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. and SJM Resorts, S.A., MGTO presents the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaignto raise Macao’s international profile, expand the diversity of visitor markets, promote tourism industry diversification in Macao, in turn reinforcing Macao’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure and the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.