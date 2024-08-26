Deputy Minister David Mahlobo leads water and sanitation delegation to Stockholm World Water Week conference in Sweden, 25 to 29 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo, will lead a water and sanitation sector delegation during the Stockholm World Water Week conference taking place on 25-29 August 2024 in Sweden.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo will be supported by senior officials from the Department’s entities, as well as stakeholders from the private sector, who will participate in various discussions aimed at outlining collaborative measures taken in South Africa to ensure water security and dignified sanitation facilities for all.

The conference is held under theme: “Bridging Borders: Water for a Peaceful and Sustainable Future,” and is centred on water cooperation for peace and security.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo will participate in panel discussions with his counterparts from across the globe and deliberate on topics focused on unlocking the financing ecosystem for water security, innovative financing for transboundary water cooperation and Africa investment in infrastructure for socio-economic benefits, amongst others.

He will further outline how the South African water sector has enhanced cooperation in times of water scarcity and detail efforts employed in all spheres of government to avert severe water challenges in water-stressed communities.

The Ministerial delegation will also support 15-year-old twin sisters, Sandisiwe and Sanelisiwe Nhlozi from KwaDabeka, outside Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal who won the South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition in June this year.

The duo will present their water education and awareness app named “Drop-Drop” that is aimed at enhancing education around the importance of prudent water use in communities.

The World Water Week conference is hosted by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and is an inclusive meeting place to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and accelerate water action.

