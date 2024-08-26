Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen City of Lima
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Butler Enjoy Oxford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
West Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Village of North Robinson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Dallas Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Solon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bedford
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Darke York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin City of Gahanna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Swancreek Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Amboy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Village of McClure
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Holmes Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson City of Steubenville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Elyria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Oregon Growth Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Sylvania Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Madison Madison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Mahoning Boardman Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina Litchfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Olive Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lebanon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Miami Miami County Solid Waste Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Montgomery County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Morrow County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Beaver Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Portage County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland City of Mansfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark City of Alliance
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Alliance City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Braceville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Washington Newport Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood Milton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Northwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 27, 2024

