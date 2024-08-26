Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|City of Lima
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Enjoy Oxford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|West Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Village of North Robinson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Dallas Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Solon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bedford
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Darke
|York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Gahanna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Swancreek Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Amboy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Village of McClure
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|City of Steubenville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Elyria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Oregon Growth Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Sylvania Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Madison
|Madison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Litchfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Olive Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lebanon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Miami
|Miami County Solid Waste Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Morrow County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Beaver Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Portage County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|City of Mansfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|City of Alliance
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Alliance City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Braceville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Washington
|Newport Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Milton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Northwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
