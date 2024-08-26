Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen City of Lima

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Greenlawn Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Butler Enjoy Oxford

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures West Chester Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Clermont County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Crawford Village of North Robinson

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Dallas Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Olmsted Falls

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Solon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Bedford

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Darke York Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin City of Gahanna

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Swancreek Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Amboy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Geauga Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greene Greene County Transit Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Village of McClure

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Holmes Holmes County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson City of Steubenville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking New Albany East Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Elyria

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Oregon Growth Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Sylvania Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Madison Madison County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Mahoning Boardman Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Medina Litchfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Meigs Olive Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lebanon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Miami Miami County Solid Waste Facility

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Montgomery County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Morrow County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Beaver Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Portage County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Richland City of Mansfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark City of Alliance

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Alliance City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Braceville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Strasburg-Franklin Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Washington Newport Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood Milton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Northwood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA



