MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe briefs media damage cause by veld fires, 27 Aug

Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe will hold a media briefing on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 to provide details of the damage caused by recent veld fires in the province.

During the media briefing, MEC Kontsiwe will provide further details on the required farmer and community led intervention to stop devastating fires that destroy grazing land, Animals, agriculture infrastructure livelihood farmers.

MEC Kontsiwe will also announce the start of the annual month long application window for

farmers who meet the set criteria to apply for the Department’s farmer support programmes.

The department supports farmers and households with agriculture infrastructure, livestock improvement scheme, crop production, blended finance scheme and food security programmes.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:.

Venue: DRDAR Amathole District Office, 94 Fitzpatrick Road, Quigney, Old BkB Building, East London

Date: 27 August 2024

Time: 10am



For more information and to RSVP:

MEC’s spokesperson Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 082 494 3600