Reaching Goals at Mt Buller Ski Resort

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 ski season at Mt Buller Ski Resort has been a remarkable success for the resort's transportation services, resulting from their use of the Orcoda’s smart transportation management system and the Mt Buller Transportation App . Last week over 2,000 rideshare trips were completed, showcasing exceptional performance from the transportation contract with the technology, operations staff and drivers working well in sometimes difficult weather conditions.

Mt Buller Ski Resort set high customer service targets to ensure the best possible guest experience for visitors. For the each ski season, they set the standard goal of 90% success rate across various KPIs including Guests getting picked up in their booked 30 minute time slot. With 1000s of passenger movements each weekend, and weather and road conditions adding to the complexity of timely operations, this is always hard to achieve. In the 2024 season to-date, the transport team have surpassed the minimum KPI and last season average of 93.3% achieving a phenomenal 95.75% in July. With most results reaching 100% across other KPIs, service has never been better.

Here’s a breakdown of the KPIs our drivers achieved last month:

1. Maximum Carpark Wait Time of 30 Minutes: Drivers consistently ensured that guests waited no longer than 30 minutes at the carpark, maintaining a smooth and efficient flow of vehicles.

2. Preferred 30-Minute Pickup Slot for Early Bookings: Guests who booked at least a day in advance received their preferred 30-minute pickup slot without fail, ensuring their plans remained uninterrupted.

3. 90-Minute Pickup Window for Same-Day Bookings: Even with same-day bookings, guests were picked up within 90 minutes of their chosen timeslot, demonstrating our drivers’ commitment to reliability.

4. Two-Hour Pickup Slot for Next Available Service: For guests requesting the next available service on the day, drivers were able to allocate a half-hour pickup slot within two hours of the request, keeping wait times minimal.

5. Pickup During Original Allocated Slot: Guests were consistently picked up during their original allocated 30-minute slot, emphasising the precision and punctuality of our transport services.

6. Rapid Response to Telephone Calls: Our team ensured that all telephone calls were picked up within 30 seconds, reflecting our dedication to excellent customer service.

These achievements are a testament to the effectiveness of Orcoda’s cutting-edge transport technology. Our comprehensive system has enabled drivers to meet and exceed their KPIs consistently, even during the busiest periods.

