Hundreds of Timeshare Owners Secure Full Refunds After Finding TUG—Avoiding Costly Mistakes & Saving Over $23 Million

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to the invaluable resources provided by the Veteran Founded and Family Owned Timeshare Users Group (TUG) , hundreds of timeshare owners have successfully canceled recent purchases, collectively saving more than $23 million—all without spending a single cent on fees!The key to this groundbreaking financial turnaround lies in TUG’s free guidance on the timeshare resale market. Armed with the knowledge that they can purchase the same timeshare from fellow owners at discounts of up to 100% off the retail price, so many new owners are shocked to learn their ability to cancel their new purchase for free and get a full refund.This discovery not only spares them from buyer’s remorse but also opens the door to tens of thousands of dollars in savings by purchasing the exact same timeshare from existing owners who have reached the end of their ownership lifetime TUG documents each success story, creating a growing archive of real-life testimonials from every owner that found the platform just in time. As of August 2024, these collective triumphs have surpassed $23 million in confirmed rescissions. Among the many success stories are those of a thankful owner who secured a $60,000 refund for a Marriott Vacation Club timeshare and another who cancelled a $70,000 contract from a Mexican/Tafer Timeshare purchase—all achieved with just a few minutes of reading on TUG!With every confirmed cancellation, TUG adds another victory to its decades-long mission of providing the truth about timeshares. What truly sets this community apart is its unwavering commitment to fostering genuine connections among timeshare owners. Since its founding in 1993 as the very first Timeshare Website on the internet, TUG has thrived as a community of like-minded individuals who freely share their knowledge and support, making a tangible impact on the lives of timeshare owners around the world.In an industry plagued by misleading promises, exorbitant fees, and constant deceit, TUG stands alone in its support and education of owners to allow them to make truly informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes. Timeshare Users Group is unique in the fact that it provides this assistance and invaluable advice to any and all timeshare owners who need it—completely free of charge.

