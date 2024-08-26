Dr. Fabio Tandioy to Present at the 79th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand 

For me, being there is a real privilege, being able to share my knowledge and techniques that contribute to the world of hand surgery” — Dr. Fabio Tandioy, Hand & Wrist Surgeon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Fabio Tandioy, a distinguished Colombian hand and wrist surgeon, has been invited to participate in the prestigious 79th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), taking place from September 19-21, 2024, in Minneapolis.Dr. Tandioy is the only Colombian surgeon to receive this honor, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the field. “For me, being there is a real privilege, being able to share my knowledge and techniques that contribute to the world of hand surgery and with special emphasis on the new technique of wrist arthroscopy.” Said Dr. Fabio Tandioy.Dr. Tandioy will be leading a session titled "Inspiration & Innovations in Hand Surgery Techniques," where he will present his groundbreaking work on "Advances in the Arthroscopic Management of CMC Instability." His presentation is scheduled for September 19 at 7:45 a.m., and is anticipated to draw significant attention from leading professionals in hand and wrist surgery worldwide.The ASSH, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), is renowned for its commitment to advancing the field of hand surgery through education and innovation. This annual meeting serves as a platform for experts from around the globe to share the latest advancements and techniques in hand surgery.Dr. Fabio Tandioy has trained with internationally recognized hand surgeons, making him a pioneer in Colombia in advanced wrist arthroscopy. His innovative and minimally invasive techniques have set new standards for patient recovery, earning him a reputation as one of Latin America's leading experts in the field. Dr. Tandioy has also published numerous scientific articles in prominent journals of hand surgery and is an active member of both national and international societies.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Tandioy is dedicated to education and knowledge sharing, regularly hosting foreign surgeons who seek to learn from his expertise in wrist arthroscopy.

