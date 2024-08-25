VSP New Haven Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5003835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/25/2024 @ 09:57 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1759 US Route 7.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Diane J. Barrows

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: TRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.

VEHICLE # 2

OPERATOR: Genavieve L. Twomey

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: GTI

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 25, 2024, at approximately 09:57 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle collision with injuries, located at 1759 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Vehicle #1, operated by Diana J. Barrows was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway. At this Vehicle #2, operated by Genavieve Twomey was traveling southbound on US Route 7. The collision occurred on the shoulder of the southbound lane, both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage. Both operators were transported by Vergennes Rescue to Porter Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

