VSP New Haven Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5003835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/25/2024 @ 09:57 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1759 US Route 7.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Diane J. Barrows
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: TRX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.
VEHICLE # 2
OPERATOR: Genavieve L. Twomey
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: GTI
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 25, 2024, at approximately 09:57 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle collision with injuries, located at 1759 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Vehicle #1, operated by Diana J. Barrows was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway. At this Vehicle #2, operated by Genavieve Twomey was traveling southbound on US Route 7. The collision occurred on the shoulder of the southbound lane, both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage. Both operators were transported by Vergennes Rescue to Porter Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.