Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,853 in the last 365 days.

VSP New Haven Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B5003835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/25/2024 @ 09:57 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1759 US Route 7.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Diane J. Barrows

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont.

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: TRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.

 

VEHICLE # 2

OPERATOR:  Genavieve L. Twomey

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont.

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: GTI

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On August 25, 2024, at approximately 09:57 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle collision with injuries, located at 1759 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont.  Further investigation revealed that Vehicle #1, operated by Diana J. Barrows was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway.  At this Vehicle #2, operated by Genavieve Twomey was traveling southbound on US Route 7.  The collision occurred on the shoulder of the southbound lane, both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage.  Both operators were transported by Vergennes Rescue to Porter Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP New Haven Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more