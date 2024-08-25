DLE NEWS RELEASE: BUYBACK SUCCESS: HUNDREDS OF GUNS TURNED IN FOR GROCERIES

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

HUNDREDS OF GUNS TURNED IN FOR GROCERIES

Department of Law Enforcement Conducts Another Successful Gun Buyback Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2024

HONOLULU – Some 514 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and related items were turned in today at O‘ahu’s second highly successful gun buyback event.

The Department collected numerous weapons including a fully automatic assault pistol, assault rifles, semi-automatic rifles and handguns, revolvers, shotguns, ghost guns and Glock switches, which are used to convert Glock pistols to fully automatic firing.

In an ongoing, collaborative effort to protect Hawaiʻi residents from gun violence and keep communities safe, the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) partnered with the Office of the Governor, the Department of the Attorney General, the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Emergency Services to host the community gun buyback event at the Aloha Stadium Lower Parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals turning in firearms received a total of 531 gift cards valued at $53,100 today.

There was no limit on the number of firearms turned in, but individuals were limited to receiving a maximum of three gift cards. Working and non-working firearms were accepted during the event, which also offered free gun locks for anyone who didn’t wish to turn in a gun, but still wanted to make their firearms safe.

“We have lost too many loved ones and endured far too much gun violence in our neighborhoods where we should be able to feel safe,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “This second event and the whole gun buyback initiative is part of a larger effort to combat gun violence and promote safe neighborhoods across Hawaiʻi. I am proud to be working with our law enforcement agencies to expand this program statewide.”

“We are truly gratified by the community response to this buyback program, which is just one way we are working to make our community safer. Turning in unwanted guns may help save a life and prevent a future crime from being committed,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

DLE is discussing future gun buyback events with county law enforcement partners statewide and specific plans will be announced when finalized.

This Oʻahu Gun Buyback initiative was funded in through an appropriation from the 2024 Hawaiʻi Legislature.

This is an amnesty program, in which no questions were asked about the person dropping off the gun(s). No identification was required.

Photos of today's event, courtesy Hawai'i Department of Law Enforcement, are available

# # #

