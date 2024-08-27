Pow Wow, Air Show, Halloween Parade and 7,000 Pieces of Fried Chicken

Bowling Green, KY's International Festival is a cultural extravaganza that draws people from all over the country. Photo: VidMonster

The 11 destinations on the Kentucky Capitals Quest celebrate the 2024 fall festival season

HOPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 37th Annual Trail of Tears Intertribal Pow Wow in Hopkinsville kicks off fall festival season for the 11 destinations along the Kentucky Capitals Quest . Beginning with traditional Native American dancing on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8, through several hundred zombies taking to the streets in Lexington to recreate Michael Jackson’s classic, “Thriller,” on Sunday, Oct. 20, Quest destinations are celebrating fall with a capital F-U-N.Hopkinsville – Batter Capital of the WorldTrail of Tears Intertribal Pow WowSeptember 7-8Information: www.visithopkinsville.com In addition to traditional Native American dancing and a chance to join in during Intertribal dances, this event, held at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park, includes free crafts, free face painting for kids, flute playing and storytelling and foods like Indian tacos, buffalo burgers, fry bread and more available for purchase from Native and local food vendors.Owensboro – Bluegrass Music Capital of the WorldOwensboro AirshowSeptember 13-15Witness the aerial acrobatics of the Blue Angels; the Wings of Blue freefall parachuting; precision formations and freestyle maneuvers of the Northern Stars; the two-ship formation aerobatic performance of the Redline Air Shoe. Additionally, premier airshow performer and freestyle aerobatic competition pilot Rob Holland will wow the crowd. All will perform both Saturday and Sunday at the riverfront. Aerial demonstrations on Friday (Owensboro Regional Airport) will feature a limited number of performers.Paducah – Quilt Capital of the WorldBarbecue on the RiverSeptember 19-21It's mouthwatering hickory-smoked meats during Paducah’s 30th Annual BBQ on the River. This beloved tradition celebrates all things saucy, savory and smoked on the banks of the Ohio River. Over 100 vendors, ranging from barbecue to irresistible desserts to local shopping boutiques, will tempt with their goodies. Plenty of live music, too.Oldham Co. – Farm Tour Capital of KentuckyCorn Island Storytelling FestivalSeptember 20-21Held at the Oldham County History Center in downtown La Grange, this two-day festival features world famous storytellers like this year’s headliners Andy Offutt Irwin, humorist, musician and all-around show-off, and Jasmin Cardenas, award-winning bilingual storyteller, actress and filmmaker. The Juggernaut Band, food trucks, music, puppeteers, storytelling workshops, open mic, ghost stories, contests and more add to the fun.London-Laurel Co. – Cycling Capital of KentuckyWorld Chicken FestivalSeptember 26-29The World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet and thousands of pieces of crispy-crunchy fried chicken Col. Sanders himself would approve; nonstop live music entertainment, including Sneaky Pete, Hannah Dasher and Uncle Kracker; the “84 Lumber Chicken Invasion;” kids’ activities and crazy contests; arts, crafts and food vendors from across the country . . . this family-fun festival has it all. Carnival rides, too.Morehead-Rowan Co. – Muskie Fishing Capital of the SouthCave Run Storytelling FestivalSeptember 27-28Beloved storytellers including Charlotte Blake Alston, Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. and Bil Lepp gather in this beautiful mountain lakeside setting to carry you away to other times and places through the art of storytelling. Stories are told in large tents on the shore of Cave Run Lake at Twin Knobs Recreation Area in the Daniel Boone National Forest. Ghost stories and an open mic event are also part of the 24th annual festival.Bowling Green – Corvette Capital of the WorldInternational FestivalSeptember 28A cultural extravaganza that draws people from all over the country to this diversity epicenter, the 34th Annual International Festival features more than 40 local food vendors that specialize in international cuisine presenting international menus that incorporate locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, there are dynamic performances showcasing music, dance and artistic expressions from a variety of cultures. Wander through bustling streets adorned with colorful flags and vibrant stalls offering authentic dishes from all around the world.Frankfort – Historic Heartbeat of KentuckyBourbon Street on BroadwayOctober 4Prepare to be enchanted as Broadway Street in downtown Frankfort is transformed into the setting for this free evening street fair. Enjoy performances from aerialists to fire eaters. Dine on delicacies dished up by Frankfort’s downtown merchants as well as regional food and beverage vendors. Lots of live music . . . and did we mention bourbon?Winchester – Beer Cheese Capital of the World20th Anniversary Celebration of the Bluegrass Heritage MuseumOctober 10Join the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Bluegrass Heritage Museum and enjoy birthday cake and other special refreshments for this free evening event. In two decades, the museum’s historic building has grown from a single floor of exhibits to three floors filled with galleries dedicated to preserving the history of Clark County and the Bluegrass region and has welcomed thousands of visitors and presented hundreds of programs, including three Smithsonian exhibits.Somerset-Pulaski Co. – Houseboat Capital of the WorldMoonlight FestivalOctober 19This day-long festival (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) takes place in downtown Somerset on Saturday and offers a variety of food vendors and spirits along with an eclectic mix of performances by outstanding musicians. A unique feature of this festival is live art creation from local and regional artists. Best of all, it’s all free.Lexington – Horse Capital of the WorldHalloween Festival and Thriller ParadeOctober 20Lexington’s largest free Halloween party kicks off with a DJ spinning spooky tunes and Halloween-inspired art and performances and culminates with the Halloween Parade and Thriller reenactment. Food and beverage vendors serve up a variety of good eats and treats. This event has been named a Top 10 Halloween Destination by Oprah Magazine.Pick up a Kentucky Capitals Quest passport and collect a custom sticker in each destination you visit during fall festival season. Prizes are awarded for three stickers, six stickers and for collecting all 11 passport stickers.For more information about the 11 Kentucky Capitals Quest destinations, the Kentucky Capitals Quest passport program and prizes and the festivals and events of individual destinations, visit www.kentuckycapitalsquest.com

