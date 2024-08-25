St Johnsbury / Violation of Order Against Stalking
CASE#: 24A4006530 & 24A4006591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley and Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/23/24 & 8/25/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking
ACCUSED: Daniel Ehlers SR
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: Warren Dow
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/23/24 and 8/25/24 Warren Dow called to report his neighbor, Daniel Ehlers SR, was violating an Order Against Stalking that was issued on 8/21/24.
Investigation revealed Ehlers violated the order on 8/23/24 and 8/25/24. On 8/25/24 at approximately 0716 hours, Ehlers was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was given a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court and released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
