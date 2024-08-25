St Johnsbury / Violation of Order Against Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006530 & 24A4006591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley and Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/23/24 & 8/25/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking

ACCUSED: Daniel Ehlers SR

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: Warren Dow

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/23/24 and 8/25/24 Warren Dow called to report his neighbor, Daniel Ehlers SR, was violating an Order Against Stalking that was issued on 8/21/24.

Investigation revealed Ehlers violated the order on 8/23/24 and 8/25/24. On 8/25/24 at approximately 0716 hours, Ehlers was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was given a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court and released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.