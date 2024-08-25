Submit Release
Oxfam responds to severe flooding in Bangladesh that has left millions of people stranded

The floods have damaged over 350,000 hectares of crops, threatening food security in the coming months. With 1.1 million people still without electricity, the disruption to communication networks continues to pose significant challenges. 

Nazrul Islam, a resident of Feni district, described the reality “We have lost everything. Our home is now completely submerged underwater. We have no food to eat, no clean water to drink and no place to turn to for help. We are struggling to survive each day, praying for any assistance that can help us make it through this nightmare.” 

Oxfam is ramping up its efforts, providing desperately needed water, sanitation and shelter, and distributing dignity kits, baby food and cooked meals. But it urgently seeks €3 million to reach 170,000 of the most affected people. 

Additionally, €5 million is required for long-term rehabilitation efforts to support 300,000 people through the restoration of water and sanitation facilities, shelter repairs, and rebuilding of livelihoods and community infrastructure. Oxfam's response will focus on Feni, Noakhali, Chittagong, the Hill Tracts, and Moulvibazar. 

