Alicia Lyttle Featured on AI Explored Podcast with Michael Stelzner to Discuss Integrating AI into Business Operations

AI Explored with Michael Stelzner and Alicia Lyttle

Leading AI Trainer and Consultant Shares Expertise in Integrating AI into Business Operations

Integrate AI into your business, your career, whether you’re an entrepreneur, a business owner, or a professional, it doesn’t matter. This is a tool you can use.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , a prominent AI training and consulting figure, was recently featured on the esteemed podcast AI Explored by Michael Stelzner. The episode "Get Your People on Board" explores Alicia’s expertise in helping businesses and professionals integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations seamlessly.Michael Stelzner, the host of AI Explored, is a respected digital marketing and technology thought leader. As the founder of Social Media Examiner, one of the world’s largest social media marketing resources, and the creator of the Social Media Marketing Podcast, Stelzner has built a reputation for his keen insights and ability to simplify complex concepts for his audience. His podcast, AI Explored, focuses on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and its practical applications for businesses and individuals, making it essential for anyone looking to stay ahead of technological trends.In the episode featuring Alicia Lyttle, Stelzner, and Lyttle discuss the transformative power of AI in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. Alicia, known for her engaging speaking style and deep knowledge of AI, emphasizes embracing AI as an essential tool for success. She shares, “Integrate AI into your business, your career—whether you’re an entrepreneur, a business owner, or a professional, it doesn’t matter. This is a tool you can use.”Alicia’s insights resonate with listeners as she provides practical advice on how AI can revolutionize various industries by streamlining operations, fostering innovation, and unlocking new growth opportunities. During the episode, Alicia offers strategies for overcoming resistance to AI adoption within teams and organizations, with clear steps to encourage staff and colleagues to embrace AI in their work. She addresses common objections to AI, such as fear of job displacement and lack of understanding. She shares effective approaches to demonstrating AI’s value, making a compelling case for why businesses should integrate AI to remain competitive. Her clear and actionable guidance has made her a sought-after expert, helping countless businesses and professionals navigate the complexities of AI integration.For those interested in hearing Alicia Lyttle’s full interview and learning more about integrating AI into business practices, the podcast episode is available on YouTube and Apple Podcasts:About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is a leading AI trainer and consultant who is passionate about helping businesses and professionals leverage artificial intelligence to achieve their goals. Alicia is dedicated to making AI accessible and practical for everyone, from entrepreneurs to corporate leaders.About Michael StelznerMichael Stelzner is a digital marketing expert and the founder of Social Media Examiner, a top resource for social media marketing. He is also the host of the Social Media Marketing Podcast and AI Explored, where he discusses the latest trends and strategies in social media and artificial intelligence.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is dedicated to advancing the understanding and integration of artificial intelligence across industries. Through expert training, consulting, and resources, AI InnoVision empowers organizations and individuals to navigate the future with AI-driven strategies.

