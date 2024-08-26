AI Expert Alicia Lyttle to Lead Two Sessions for Real Estate Brokers and Agents at "The Better Retreat"

Alicia Lyttle Explores the Future of Real Estate Through Artificial Intelligence

By understanding and embracing AI, brokers and agents can enhance their business practices and client relationships, positioning themselves for success in a rapidly changing market.” — Alicia Lyttle

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Homes and GardensReal Estate is excited to announce that Alicia Lyttle , a renowned TEDx Speaker and AI enthusiast, will be featured at The Better Retreat This newly launched professional development event will take place in Huntington Beach, California, from September 9 to 13, 2024, combining the best elements of their Fusion, APEX, and Owners’ Retreat into one transformative experience.Alicia Lyttle will lead two highly anticipated sessions at The Better Retreat. Each session will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the real estate industry. Each session will be tailored to different industry audiences (brokers and agents) and comprehensively explore AI's potential to revolutionize real estate practices.Session 1: Transforming Real Estate Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (For Brokers and Leadership Teams)In this session, Alicia will provide insights specifically for brokers and leadership teams on how AI can optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and improve team efficiency. Attendees will learn how to leverage AI to stay competitive, reduce costs, and lead their teams into a new era of technological innovation.Session Highlights:- Leveraging AI for strategic decision-making and leadership.- Utilizing AI tools to streamline operations and improve profitability.- Enhancing team performance and client satisfaction with AI-driven insights.Session 2: Transforming Real Estate Practice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (For Agents)This session, tailored for real estate agents, will explore how AI reshapes day-to-day real estate practices, offering innovative tools to extend reach, increase efficiency, and enhance customer service. Alicia will cover practical applications of AI in marketing and automated task management, demonstrating how these technologies can free up agents to focus on building strong client relationships.Session Highlights:- Utilizing AI in real estate marketing to target audiences effectively.- Automating routine tasks to save time and improve efficiency.- Gaining deeper insights into customer preferences through AI-driven analytics."I am thrilled to speak at The Better Retreat and share my passion for how AI can revolutionize the real estate industry," said Alicia Lyttle. "By understanding and embracing these technologies, brokers and agents can enhance their business practices and client relationships, positioning themselves for success in a rapidly changing market."About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle co-founded Monetized Marketing LLC and AI InnoVision , where she has guided entrepreneurs and corporations in adopting digital technologies to grow and scale effectively. Her company is a BBB-accredited business and offers a CPD-accredited AI Consultant Certification Program, ensuring professional and high-quality training.Alicia’s expertise is recognized through numerous accolades, including the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, MarCom Awards, Ava Digital Awards, Communicator Awards, dotComm Awards, Nation Builders Awards, Clickfunnels Two Comma Club Awards, and the TSP Circle of Seven Award.A highly sought-after speaker, Alicia engages audiences at live events, virtual summits, podcasts, expert panels, and corporate trainings worldwide. Her training sessions empower participants to integrate AI effectively into their personal and business lives. For booking inquiries, please visit http://www.alicialyttle.com About The Better RetreatThe Better Retreat is set to be a landmark event, offering a mix of inspiring keynote speeches, breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This event aims to set new standards in the real estate industry, equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the digital age.Visit https://eventsbhgre.com/the-better-retreat-2024/ for more information about The Better Retreat and to register for Alicia Lyttle's sessions.About Better Homes and GardensReal EstateBetter Homes and GardensReal Estate is a dynamic real estate brand offering a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, home buyers and sellers. The brand’s lifestyle approach to real estate helps clients envision their best life in their next home.

