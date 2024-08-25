IIT Madras Welcomes Daere Akobo and Delegation from PANA Holdings for Strategic Discussions on Africa’s Energy Future

Presentation of Recognition

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Hosts PANA Holdings

The work done here, particularly through the Energy Consortium, offers valuable lessons and potential pathways that could be instrumental in addressing the energy challenges we face in Africa.” — Daere Akobo

ABUJA, NIGERIA, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting new chapter of international collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology , Madras (IIT Madras) recently hosted a distinguished delegation led by Daere Afonya-a Akobo, a celebrated figure in Africa’s energy sector and the visionary leader of PANA Holdings , one of Africa’s most dynamic conglomerates.Accompanied by key representatives from PE Energy Ltd and AKD Digital Solutions, Akobo’s visit marked a pivotal moment for the ongoing global dialogue on sustainable energy and the future of energy systems in AfricaThe visit was characterized by a series of high-level discussions centered around the Energy Consortium at IIT Madras, an initiative renowned for its groundbreaking work in advancing sustainable energy technologies. These discussions explored the immense potential for innovative energy solutions to address Africa’s unique challenges, focusing on the successful energy models already implemented in India and their adaptability for the African context.One of the key highlights of the visit was the examination of how technologies that have been successfully demonstrated at scale in India could be adapted and implemented across Africa. The delegation was particularly interested in the Energy Consortium’s approach to sustainable energy, which has already made significant impacts in Indian markets. The conversations delved into the feasibility of translating these successes into scalable solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse energy needs.“Visiting IIT Madras has been an inspiring experience,” said Akobo. “The work being done here, particularly through the Energy Consortium, offers valuable lessons and potential pathways that could be instrumental in addressing the energy challenges we face in Africa. I am optimistic about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to explore innovative solutions that can make a real difference in people’s lives.”As the visit concluded, there was a palpable sense of excitement about the future of Africa’s energy sector. The discussions at IIT Madras underscored the tremendous potential for innovative solutions to drive progress towards a sustainable, net-zero future. With the insights gained from this visit, PANA Holdings and its subsidiaries are poised to continue their mission of transforming Africa’s energy landscape, one innovative solution at a time.

