St. Albans Barracks / Incident in Alburg / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

VSP CASE#: 24A2005957 / Fish & Wildlife CASE #: 24FW005103

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/24/24 @ approx. 1445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 and VT Rt 129, Town of Alburgh

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude / Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Warden observed an ATV and dirt bike riding on VT Rt 129 in the town of Alburgh. The Warden attempted to stop the vehicles for suspected registration and illegal highway use violations, however, the pair took off at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US Rt. 2. A short time later the Warden located the ATV on Rt 2 after it suffered from an apparent mechanical failure. The Warden attempted to arrest the operator of the ATV; however, the male operator resisted arrest and fled the scene on foot. Several VSP troopers along with members of US Border Patrol responded to the area to assist with locating and apprehending the ATV operator, however, he was not located. He’s described as a white male with tan complexion, approximate 5’8”, bald with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, last seen wearing blue jeans, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont Fish and Game Warden Matthew Thiel at (802) 524-5993.