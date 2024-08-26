Sneaker Shields® Announces Back-to-School Sale to Help Protect Collectible Shoes

Gen-X Military Grade Shields® with Lifetime Guarantee Sneaker Shields Sneaker Shields Combo with Cleaning Brushes and Magic Foam

The OG Crease Preventer™ technology company, Sneaker Shields, announces a substantial new sale to help grade school & college students preserve their new shoes.

I first became interested in how to preserve my attractive, collectible sneakers when I was in high school, and I noticed that they would develop wrinkles pretty fast when you began wearing them.” — Paul Siragusa

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sneaker Shields , a leading innovator in shoe preservation and cleaning products, is excited to announce its Back-to-School Sale, offering 35% off its renowned crease preventers and other shoe care essentials. The sale is available this week to everyone, with a special focus on supporting students heading back to school and college who want to keep their new shoes looking pristine.To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers can use the discount code SCHOOL35 at checkout for 35% off their purchases , which comes on top of already-discounted prices on the Sneaker Shields website.Sneaker Shields founder Paul Siragusa, who first created the crease preventers 20 years ago, shares the inspiration behind his invention:"I first became interested in how to preserve my attractive, collectible sneakers when I was in high school, and I noticed that they would develop wrinkles pretty fast when you began wearing them. Now, 30 years later, my crease preventer invention, Sneaker Shields, has been sold millions of times and is worn by some of the most famous musicians, movie stars, and athletes!"Over the years, Sneaker Shields has faced significant challenges, including legal battles to protect its brand from counterfeit products and trademark infringements, especially from overseas competitors in countries like China. After years of litigation, the company is finally seeing positive outcomes and remains committed to offering the highest-quality shoe preservation products on the market.For sneaker enthusiasts of all ages, Sneaker Shields remains the gold standard in keeping sneakers looking fresh. This back-to-school sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on the crease preventers that have become a must-have for sneaker lovers worldwide.About Sneaker ShieldsSneaker Shields is a pioneering company in the world of sneaker preservation, offering innovative solutions to prevent creases, maintain shoe shape, and keep collectible sneakers in pristine condition. Loved by sneakerheads, athletes, and celebrities alike, Sneaker Shields’ products continue to lead the industry.Preserve your kicks!For more information or to shop the sale, visit SneakerShields.com Media Contact: Chris Silver SmithAgency: Argent MediaPhone: (972) 358-6802

Protect your Designer Kicks with Sneaker Shields - How to use Sneaker Shields

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.