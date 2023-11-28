Randall Sheriff Announces Renaming of The Beach at Birch Bay Restaurant
The character of the restaurant will remain the same, offering 'the World’s Best 5 Star Dive Bar Food', hosting weekly live music from local bands, and performers. We'll continue that tradition.”BLAINE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular restaurant and entertainment venue, formerly known as "The Beach At Birch Bay," is pleased to announce a rebranding and change of management. As of August this year, the establishment is now known as "The Beach Bar," under the ownership of Randall and Kelly Sheriff, Peter Van Der Zalm and bar management of Tom and Deanna Sandblom.
The Beach At Birch Bay originally started as a vision of a small group of friends who shared a passion for creating an exceptional dining and entertainment experience along the seashore of Blaine, Washington. After several years of operation, a couple of the original investors decided to pursue other ventures. Randall Sheriff and his wife, Kelly, took the opportunity to invest further in the business and have since completely taken over the reins of this beloved establishment.
Sheriff, the primary owner and manager of day-to-day operations of The Beach Bar, expresses his commitment to maintaining the spirit and character that patrons have come to love about the venue. He stated, "The character of the restaurant will remain the same, offering 'the World’s Best 5 Star Dive Bar Food' and also hosting weekly live music from local bands and performers. We intend to continue that tradition."
Furthermore, Sheriff emphasized that the name change better reflects the true essence of the establishment. "We are a beach bar with good food, set on the shore of beautiful Birch Bay. The new name, 'The Beach Bar,' captures this essence and the welcoming atmosphere we aim to provide."
"The Beach Bar" is located at 7876 Birch Bay Dr, Blaine, WA 98230, and you can explore their menu and upcoming events on their website: https://thebeachatbirchbay.com/.
Customers can expect the same exceptional service, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment they have come to love, now under the experienced leadership of Randall and Kelly Sheriff and his dedicated team. The Beach Bar looks forward to welcoming patrons, old and new, to enjoy a beachside dining and entertainment experience like no other.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact Randall Sheriff at (360) 392-8403 or email randall.sheriff@thebeachatbirchbay.com.
About The Beach Bar: The Beach Bar, formerly known as The Beach At Birch Bay, is a renowned restaurant and entertainment venue located on the beautiful shores of Birch Bay in Blaine, Washington. Known for its “world-class dive bar food”, live music events, and scenic views, The Beach Bar provides an unforgettable beachside experience for locals and visitors alike.
