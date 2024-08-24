22A Shoreham/Orwell Line

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 22A in Shoreham is closed south of Barnum Hill Rd, just north of the Orwell/Shoreham town line, due to a motor vehicle accident.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



