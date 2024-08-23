First forest sector profile released

CANADA, August 23 - Feedback from the forestry sector will be used to help government with key decisions as it reviews programs, policies, and legislation related to PEI forests.

PEI’s first Forest Industry Capacity Report surveyed 61 individuals in the forestry sector who provided insight into harvested forest products and services.

“Most PEI forests are owned and managed by 16,000 private woodlot owners, so the forest sector on Prince Edward Island is essential to sustainable forest management. Annual revenue from harvested forest products and services is estimated to exceed $36 million, making it clear that this sector has a big economic impact as well.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Forest sector highlights:

Currently, PEI has 250 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers employed by the forest sector; most of these positions are in rural communities.

The Forest Enhancement Program is viewed to be a positive contributor to the forest sector on PEI.

Softwood studwood and sawlogs are the primary products annually harvested on PEI. At an annual harvest level of 166,000 m3, this equates to an estimated value of $13.8 million in PEI.

The sawmills on PEI are a viable part of the sector with the 10 largest mills responsible for 69 full-time and seasonal employees. Currently, these mills produce an estimated $6.8 million in revenue from softwood and hardwood sawlogs.

“The forest industry does face many challenges, so gathering this information is another step in designing policy that works for all,” said Minister Myers. “My department will be working with the sector to make informed decisions on programs like the Forest Enhancement Program.”

