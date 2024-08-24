Lays Dungeons And Dragons by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Lays Dungeons And Dragons

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Lays Dungeons And Dragons Packaging Recognized for Excellence in A' Packaging Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a Silver winner for their exceptional work titled "Lays Dungeons And Dragons" in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the outstanding design achievements of PepsiCo Design and Innovation and their contribution to advancing the packaging industry.The Lays Dungeons And Dragons packaging design showcases PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to creating engaging and innovative packaging solutions that resonate with consumers. This award-winning design not only aligns with current trends in the packaging industry but also demonstrates the practical benefits of combining creative design with brand tie-ins, offering a unique and exciting experience for Lays customers.The Lays Dungeons And Dragons packaging features a captivating design that transports consumers into the legendary world of Dungeons and Dragons. The packaging showcases "The Potato," a character from the movie, as the main protagonist, cleverly tying in the Lays brand with the film's narrative. The design's attention to detail, vibrant graphics, and innovative use of the potato character sets it apart from competitors in the market.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award not only celebrates the team's achievements but also motivates them to continue exploring new avenues for creativity and innovation in future projects. By setting a high standard for packaging design, PepsiCo Design and Innovation aims to inspire and influence the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the Lays Dungeons And Dragons packaging design and its creators at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier packaging designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of industry standards. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing the practice of packaging design through original, highly functional, and emotionally engaging creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, and insightful creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. The award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the award inspires designers and brands to develop groundbreaking packaging solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-award.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.