Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,588 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino welcomes release of P3.8-B fund for free WiFi program expansion

PHILIPPINES, August 24 - Press Release
August 23, 2024

'Wi-Fi for All' to benefit remote areas, poorest sectors'
Tolentino welcomes release of P3.8-B fund for free WiFi program expansion

Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Friday (August 23) welcomed the Department of Budget Management's (DBM) announcement on the release of P3.8 billion for the implementation of the government's free nationwide Wi-Fi program.

Tolentino urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the implementing agency of the 'Free Wi-Fi for All' program to immediately install 13,462 access point sites and expand the country's digital connectivity.

"Foremost, the beneficiaries of the expansion of Internet connectivity, which has become a necessity, are our people in the remote areas because the free Wi-Fi program prioritizes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas," he said.

Tolentino said the Marcos administration's free Wi-Fi program allows the poor to access apps like Messenger, Viber, or free calls to make their lives easier and connect them with their loved ones and friends.

The Free Wi-Fi for All Program is mandated by RA 10929, also known as the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tolentino welcomes release of P3.8-B fund for free WiFi program expansion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more