Tolentino welcomes release of P3.8-B fund for free WiFi program expansion Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Friday (August 23) welcomed the Department of Budget Management's (DBM) announcement on the release of P3.8 billion for the implementation of the government's free nationwide Wi-Fi program. Tolentino urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the implementing agency of the 'Free Wi-Fi for All' program to immediately install 13,462 access point sites and expand the country's digital connectivity. "Foremost, the beneficiaries of the expansion of Internet connectivity, which has become a necessity, are our people in the remote areas because the free Wi-Fi program prioritizes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas," he said. Tolentino said the Marcos administration's free Wi-Fi program allows the poor to access apps like Messenger, Viber, or free calls to make their lives easier and connect them with their loved ones and friends. The Free Wi-Fi for All Program is mandated by RA 10929, also known as the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act.

