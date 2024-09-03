airKitchen Reaches 100 Cooking Classes in Thailand and Vietnam

Cooking Class in Thailand Cooking Class in Vietnam How it works?

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- airKitchen, the cooking class booking platform, is pleased to announce that the total number of cooking classes in Thailand and Vietnam has surpassed 100. This milestone reflects airKitchen's accelerating growth in the Asian market and its efforts to connect local hosts with travelers.The cooking classes in Thailand and Vietnam offer a unique opportunity to learn traditional local dishes under the guidance of local hosts, who welcome participants into their homes or restaurants. Travelers can shop for fresh ingredients at local markets and then prepare authentic dishes, gaining a deep understanding of the culture and lifestyle beyond mere sightseeing.Looking ahead, airKitchen aims to further expand the number of cooking classes offered in Thailand, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries, providing travelers with even more cultural experiences. We also plan to increase the number of classes that use sustainable ingredients and explore new regions.About ZAZA Inc.ZAZA Inc. believes in the power of food to bring people together. The company’s mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. ZAZA Inc. is committed to building a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below

