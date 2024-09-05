airKitchen Launches Affiliate Program to Promote Authentic Japanese Culinary Experiences

Having meal together after cooking How it works? Ramen Class

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- airKitchen , a leading platform that connects travelers with local hosts for authentic Japanese home-cooking experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its new affiliate program. This initiative is designed to provide bloggers, influencers, and content creators with a unique opportunity to earn commissions while promoting immersive cultural experiences in Japan.As Japan's tourism industry continues to rebound post-COVID, airKitchen has seen a surge in interest from travelers eager to experience the country's rich culinary traditions firsthand. With over 11,000 classes in 180 cities cooking classes available, airKitchen offers an unparalleled opportunity for visitors to step into the homes of locals, learn traditional cooking techniques, and enjoy homemade meals in an intimate setting.Key Benefits of the airKitchen Affiliate Program:Earn 10% Affiliate Bonus: Affiliates will receive a 10% commission on the price of reservations made through their unique affiliate links.Simple and Flexible: No contracts are required—affiliates simply need to insert airKitchen’s affiliate links in their content, making it easy to integrate with existing platforms.Wide Range of Experiences: With a vast selection of cooking classes available nationwide, affiliates can offer their audience a variety of options to suit every taste and interest."We're thrilled to offer this affiliate program as a way to collaborate with passionate content creators who share our love for authentic cultural experiences," said Naomi from airKitchen. "This partnership not only provides a new revenue stream for our affiliates but also enriches the travel experience for their audiences by connecting them with unique and meaningful activities in Japan."The airKitchen affiliate program is open to all content creators who wish to share these extraordinary culinary experiences with their audience. By joining the program, affiliates can enhance their content while earning commissions on every booking made through their links.About ZAZA Inc. ZAZA Inc. believes in the power of food to bring people together. The company’s mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. ZAZA Inc. is committed to building a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information on how to join the airKitchen affiliate program, please visit https://airkitchen.me/contact/affiliate-partnership/ or contact us below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.