NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox issues executive order declaring a State of Emergency due to flooding

Aug. 23, 2024

Gov. Cox issues executive order declaring a State of Emergency due to flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 23, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to recent flooding in Utah communities.

Many Utahns have seen significant damage to homes and public infrastructure over the past weeks. Additionally, wildfire burn scars and high temperatures have contributed to hardened ground surfaces, increasing flash flood and debris flow risk.

“The flooding we have seen over the past few weeks has been devastating,” said Gov. Cox. “I saw some of the damages first hand in Sanpete County, and I know Utahns have been similarly impacted across the state.”

Declaring a state of emergency will facilitate the protection of people and property from the impacts of flooding and potential flooding.

The executive order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days. View the executive order here.

