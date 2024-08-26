Broker Offers Prime Data Center Land for Sale at Sites Across Dallas and Fort Worth Texas for Hyperscale, AI, and Cloud

Data Center Land for sale in Dallas Texas with Strategic Development of Hyperscale Data Centers: An aerial view of prime land parcels ready for the development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in Dallas and Fort Worth, enhancing sustainable data center operations. Data center land for sale in Dallas TX and Fort Worth Texas with Innovative Data Center Cooling Systems: Diagram showcasing advanced water-efficient cooling technologies designed to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency in data centers. Data Center Land for Sale in Dallas Texas & Fort Worth TX with Sustainable Data Center Ecosystems: A concept design of a data center campus incorporating green energy solutions and flexible designs for optimized sustainability and lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Data Center Land for Sale in Dallas Texas & Fort Worth TX for Rapid Deployment of Data Center Infrastructure: An illustration of prefabricated data center components being assembled on-site, highlighting rapid delivery and scalable capacity in strategic locations. Texas land for sale in Dallas Global Data Center Platforms in Texas: A map highlighting the strategic locations of data center sites across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with focus on connectivity and power infrastructure optimal for data center expansion.

2,100 acres of prime data center land in DFW, offering development opportunities for hyperscale and cloud facilities development site selection

The data center developer who secure these sites will be able to create AI-ready data centers with the continuous capacity needed to meet the growing demands of cloud connectivity and edge computing.” — Roxanne Marquis

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a game-changing announcement, Roxanne Marquis of 8888cre.com reveals the availability of 2,100 acres of prime data center land for sale strategically located across Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, including coveted parcels in Johnson County, Ellis County, and the city of Midlothian. This development opportunity comes at a critical juncture when the data center industry is rapidly evolving to meet sustainability challenges and the growing demand for hyperscale and cloud data centers to meet the needs of cloud computing and AI growth.

Marquis, a renowned authority on data center real estate and site selection, has meticulously curated sites equipped with robust power infrastructure, including nearby substations, power plants, and 138kV and 235kV transmission lines. These strategic data center locations are primed for innovative data center designs that can dramatically reduce water usage and improve energy efficiency.

"These properties aren't just parcels of land," Marquis asserts. "They're the cornerstone of sustainable data center development in North Texas, offering opportunities for both hyperscale data centers and colocation providers."

The timing of this revelation couldn't be more opportune. As tech giants invest heavily in the region, with plans for further expansion of their global data center platforms, the demand for data center sites capable of supporting water-efficient and energy-efficient technologies is skyrocketing.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, particularly areas like Ellis County and Midlothian, is becoming a powerhouse for strategic data center markets," Marquis explains. "Our sites are primed for innovative cooling systems and flexible data center designs that can dramatically reduce Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and water consumption, addressing the growing concern of environmental stewardship in data center operations."

Marquis highlights that while large data centers can consume between 300,000 to 5 million gallons of water per day, the strategic locations she's offering are ideal for implementing water-efficient cooling technologies. For example, Google's data center in Midlothian, Texas, uses air cooling for much of the year and relies on recycled water for its cooling needs, helping to reduce the strain on local water resources. Developers who secure these sites will be well-positioned to create data center ecosystems that prioritize water sustainability and align with ESG initiatives.

"We're not just offering land for data center development," Marquis states emphatically. "We're providing a gateway to the future of data center operations in Texas, including opportunities for wholesale data centers, powered shell data centers, and build-to-suit data centers. Developers who secure these sites will be at the epicenter of technological innovation in the region, with the potential to create true data center ecosystems."

The properties Marquis represents are not only strategically located for power capacity and fiber connectivity but also positioned to leverage Texas's business-friendly environment and skilled workforce. These sites offer excellent options for data center expansion and the creation of extensive data center campuses.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for data center investment," Marquis declares. "The data center operators who secure these sites will be able to create AI-ready data centers with the continuous capacity needed to meet the growing demands of cloud connectivity and edge computing."

As the data center industry grapples with its environmental impact and the need for responsible land use, Marquis's expertise in selecting these properties underscores the critical intersection of technology, sustainability, and data center real estate. Her announcement is set to spark intense interest from data center operators, colocation providers, and investors looking to establish a foothold in one of the most dynamic data center markets in the United States.

For more information about these exceptional data center development opportunities in Johnson County, Ellis County, and Midlothian, including details on power capacity, interconnection capabilities, and potential for low latency connections, contact Roxanne Marquis at 8888cre.com.

About Roxanne Marquis:

Roxanne Marquis is a leading broker specializing in data center real estate with 8888cre.com. With an unparalleled understanding of the Dallas-Fort Worth market and the evolving needs of the data center industry, Marquis has become the go-to expert for companies looking to expand their digital infrastructure in North Texas for the creation of mission-critical facilities.

8888CRE.com specializes in commercial real estate services, focusing on providing strategic opportunities for infrastructure and development across the United States. For more details on these unique data center land offerings, please visit our website at 8888cre.com.

For more information about acquisition opportunities, visit 8888cre.com or contact:

Roxanne Marquis

Texas Broker: 0688184

email: rose@8888cre.com

tel: 972-805-7587

website: 8888cre.com

