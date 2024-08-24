Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Vehicle Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4006546                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/2024 at approximately 1651 hours

STREET: US Route 5 S

TOWN: Newbury

CROSS STREETS: Snake Rd

WEATHER: Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samuel Pollard

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cole Stever

AGE: 28    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear driver side damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Nathaniel Smith

AGE: 40  

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 23, 2024, at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported three vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 5 S and Snake Rd in Newbury.

 

Trooper arrived and determined that Vehicle 3 was stopped on US Route 5 S attempting to make a left turn onto Snake Rd. Vehicle 2 was stopped behind Vehicle 3 waiting for Vehicle 3 to make the turn. Vehicle 1 was travelling north and failed to notice Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3 stopped ahead. Vehicle 1 struck the rear of Vehicle 2 while swerving left. Vehicle 1 then struck of the rear of Vehicle 3 as it continued to wait to turn. Vehicles 2 and 3 were driven from the scene. Vehicle 1 was towed by Ward's Garage. No injuries were sustained as a result of this crash.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of the Newbury Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______7080468________ T23 VSA ___1039____

