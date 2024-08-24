St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4006546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/23/2024 at approximately 1651 hours
STREET: US Route 5 S
TOWN: Newbury
CROSS STREETS: Snake Rd
WEATHER: Partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samuel Pollard
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cole Stever
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear driver side damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Nathaniel Smith
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 23, 2024, at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported three vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 5 S and Snake Rd in Newbury.
Trooper arrived and determined that Vehicle 3 was stopped on US Route 5 S attempting to make a left turn onto Snake Rd. Vehicle 2 was stopped behind Vehicle 3 waiting for Vehicle 3 to make the turn. Vehicle 1 was travelling north and failed to notice Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3 stopped ahead. Vehicle 1 struck the rear of Vehicle 2 while swerving left. Vehicle 1 then struck of the rear of Vehicle 3 as it continued to wait to turn. Vehicles 2 and 3 were driven from the scene. Vehicle 1 was towed by Ward's Garage. No injuries were sustained as a result of this crash.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Newbury Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______7080468________ T23 VSA ___1039____
