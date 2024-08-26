The We Love Christian Music Awards Unveils Powerhouse Partnerships as Future Ambitions Soar

FrontGate Media and Frankland Events Join Forces to Amplify the Impact of One of Christian Music’s Most Exciting Nights

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS ( www.WeLoveAwards.com ), powered by the largest Christian music site online, NewReleaseToday ( www.NewReleaseToday.com ), is gearing up for its 13th annual celebration this December 2024, and it’s bigger than ever. With new strategic partnerships in place, the awards are set to reach unprecedented heights, promising unparalleled exposure and engagement for sponsors.Since its inception in 2012, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS has been the premier platform celebrating the most inspiring artists, albums, and songs that define the entire Christian music landscape–from both signed and independent artists. What makes this event unique is that the power lies in the hands of the fans, who cast their votes to determine the winners. The awards culminate in a vibrant winner’s special, packed with unforgettable performances, interactive segments, and surprise appearances.This year, the awards are thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with FrontGate Media ( www.FrontGateMedia.com ). As a leading full-service agency representing top faith-based entertainment and media companies, FrontGate Media will spearhead sponsorship representation, collaborating with nonprofits, organizations, book publishers, film studios, and beyond to bring the expanded vision of the awards to life.Additionally, Frankland Events has come on board to produce a highly anticipated live event in Franklin, TN, set for April 2025. This partnership promises to bring the awards to life, creating an immersive and memorable experience for Christian music fans.Together, these partnerships position the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS to deliver over 3 million digital impressions, offering sponsors unmatched visibility across a multi-phase campaign that includes public voting, a live-to-tape ceremony, and a wide-reaching public rollout. From in-program messaging and red-carpet sponsorships to event partnerships and multimedia visibility, the opportunities to engage with this event are endless.“The WE LOVE AWARDS has been more than just an event; it’s a mission,” shares founder Kevin McNeese. “We’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible. With God’s guidance, we’re expanding our vision to ensure that this life-changing music reaches even more people. We’re humbled and excited to see how these partnerships will help us take the WE LOVE AWARDS to new heights.”Don’t miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary. The full sponsorship deck, detailing the myriad ways your brand or organization can shine, can be viewed here: ​ https://www.frontgatemedia.com/portfolio/we-love-christian-music-awards CLICK HERE TO REVIEW SPONSORSHIP DECKLearn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS at http://www.WeLoveAwards.com # # #About NewReleaseToday:NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About FrontGate Media:Award-winning FrontGate Media is a leading full-service marketing agency and media group specializing in the Faith and Family audience. ​ With a 20+ year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 7,500 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media Content & Advertising, Media Buying, and Creative Services. FrontGate’s own Digital Network also provides reach to more than 10 Million UMV, 20 Million Email Subscribers, and Millions more Social Followers each month. ​ Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking faith-based and family-friendly audiences. https://FrontGateMedia.com About Frankland Events:Frankland Events LLC produces live concerts and events throughout the Middle Tennessee market, including annual events like Franklin Summer Bash, Christmas with the King, and Nashville Elvis Festival, which draws fans from all over the world. https://FranklandEvents.com

