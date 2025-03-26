Maddi Jane Collaborates with Nashville’s Song House and Soul House for Christian Pop Single “Almighty”

Maddie Jane, "Almighty"

Almighty is such a fun, energetic, empowering song inspired by my love for sampling, worship music, and old school hip-hop.” — Maddi Jane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral sensation Maddi Jane is making a splash in the Christian pop space with her new single, “ Almighty ” - a collaboration with Nashville’s hit songwriting collective and influencer hub, The Song House, and their new faith-based division, The Soul House.“Almighty” has been added to Spotify’s editorial playlist “All New Christian and Gospel” (350k saves) and shouted out on socials for New Music Friday by both the GMA Dove Awards and Capitol CMG Publishing alongside artists like Bethel, Newsboys, Tedashii, Josiah Queen, Blake Shelton, and Chris Tomlin."Almighty is such a fun, energetic, empowering song inspired by my love for sampling, worship music, and old school hip-hop,” says Maddi Jane. "I feel led to finally incorporate my deeper beliefs into my artistic creations this year.”Listen to “Almighty” here: https://symphony.to/maddi-jane/almighty “Almighty” is Maddi Jane’s first release since her 2024 EP, Sorry Attempts at Love, which was released following her successful run on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice. Listen to Sorry Attempts at Love here: https://symphony.to/maddi-jane/sorryattemptsatloveep With a cumulative fanbase of over 3 million, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter rose to stardom as a young girl after a viral YouTube cover, and quickly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garnering hundreds of millions of views and gaining international attention at just 11 years old, Maddi Jane rapidly became a childhood phenomenon.Having accumulated over 105 million streams, over 3 million followers, and an astonishing 500 million views on YouTube alone, Maddi Jane released her debut album, RAPHA, in August 2022 which received editorial consideration from Spotify “Created by Women” and Apple Music “New in Pop.” She sold out her SXSW debut and was cast for The Voice shortly thereafter. Season 25 premiered in February 2024.Maddi Jane continues to land high-profile sync placements including Love is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Orange County, Married At First Sight, Married to Medicine, Cribs, and more.For fans of Sabrina Carpenter, Griff, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly, the rollout campaign for the new EP includes aggressive publicity, radio and sync campaigns, lyric videos, fan activations and grassroots efforts through Maddi Jane’s fan funnel, Grouped , targeted ads and much more.Maddi Jane is managed by Breakroom17 For more information: www.MaddiJane.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.