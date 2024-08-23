Minister’s statement about Health Canada’s new measures against nicotine replacement therapies

CANADA, August 23 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement about measures that Health Canada is taking to help protect youth from nicotine-replacement therapies (NRT):

“I welcome Health Canada’s decision to take action against NRT products and keep our kids safe.

“In February 2024, B.C. took an important stance to ensure nicotine cessation products are only used to help people quit smoking and improve their overall health, which is their intended purpose. Effective Feb. 7, 2024, buccal nicotine pouch products are now kept behind the counter at a pharmacy in B.C., through an amendment to the Drug Schedules Regulation.

“We will be reviewing the details of the federal ministerial order to see if they sufficiently address the risks associated with these NRT products and will monitor progress.

“When used as intended, NRT products help people reduce nicotine dependency. However, public-health experts have identified the concerning trend of youth using nicotine-cessation products recreationally.

“Nicotine is highly addictive, and children and youth are more likely to develop nicotine dependence. Nicotine affects memory and concentration, can alter brain development, reduce impulse control, and cause cognitive and behavioural issues in children and youth. Individuals seeking support to quit smoking are encouraged to talk to their health-care professional, who can provide personalized guidance to help meet their needs.

“Our government remains committed to addressing the complex challenges associated with tobacco and nicotine use. We continue to work with other provinces, territories and the federal government to ensure that nicotine-cessation products are appropriately distributed to those who need them.”

