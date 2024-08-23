Submit Release
Family Orientation Sessions Begin

After a long break, our family orientation sessions are making a comeback!

It’s an opportunity for family and friends of those incarcerated with the Utah Department of Corrections to ask questions, and learn about everything they need to know to support their loved ones.

The family orientation is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 5, at the Fred House Academy, 14727 Minuteman Drive, in Draper.

During this gathering, officials will outline information on all areas of the prison, including mail, property, accounting, visiting, phone use and case managers.

Those wishing to drop off visiting applications (including copies of IDs and documents) may do so at this event.

For information, contact corrections@utah.gov.

