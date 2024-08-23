New Watson Long-Term Care Home Moves to Pre-Design Phase

CANADA, August 24 - Released on August 23, 2024

The new Watson Long-Term Care home is moving on to the pre-design phase.

A business case is now complete for this project and the Government of Saskatchewan has released a Request for Proposals seeking a qualified project manager and owner's representative team to provide project management and design services for the future Watson Long-Term Care Home.

"We are excited to see the Watson Long-Term Care Home moving on to the next phase," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy we are a step closer to the construction and ultimately the completion of the new home, providing quality health care to the people of Saskatchewan."

The successful proponent will provide comprehensive design and design compliance services for the Watson Long-Term Care Home throughout the pre-design, procurement, design, construction and close-out phases.

The new home will be located on a greenfield site north of the Watson Community Health Center and will include a new 60 bed facility.

As the need for long-term care services continues to increase in the Province of Saskatchewan, the Watson Long-Term Care Home project is part of the overall Government commitment to deliver improved long-term care facilities and services across the province.

"Moving to this new phase means we are one step closer to offering more long-term care spaces for those needing additional supports in the Watson area," SHA Physician Executive for Integrated Rural Health Dr. Johann Roodt said. "It means so much to residents in long-term care to remain as close to their home communities and loved ones as possible while receiving the care they need."

Moving the project forward means that residents will be able to receive care closer to home in an environment that better meets their diverse health needs.

"We are very pleased to see the Watson Long-Term Care Home project moving into the pre-design phase," Melfort MLA Todd Goudy said. "We look forward to further updates and to the eventual opening of this facility to serve the people of Watson and surrounding communities."

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget earmarked $1.5 million to advance the Watson LTC project, as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's record $4.4 billion capital plan.

