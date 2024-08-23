Edson Fichter Nature Talks returning to Pocatello in September

The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its fourth year this September! Take this opportunity to learn more about the wildlife and habitats found at this unique place through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game!

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at the Edson Fichter Nature Area on a new night this year! Join us on Wednesdays in September from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (except where noted in the schedule below). The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.

Presentations will include:

Sept. 4 – Bats of EFNA

Maria Pacioretty, Regional Habitat Biologist, Idaho Fish and Game

(Talk at 6:00 p.m.; acoustic walking tour to hear bats same night at 9 p.m.)



Sept. 11 – Terrestrial Invertebrates of EFNA

Josh Grinath, Idaho State University



Sept. 18 – Tracks and Scat at EFNA

Anna Owsiak, Regional Habitat Manager, Idaho Fish and Game



Sept. 25 – Night Sky at EFNA

(Event starts at 8 p.m. at Indian Hills Elementary.)

Brian Kaufmann, Mark Edwards, and Ben Nickell, Amateur Astronomers

Bring binoculars if you have them!

Everyone is invited to listen to these presenters and to learn more about the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area! Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot. In the event of inclement weather, different meeting arrangements or cancellations may occur.

If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703. We look forward to seeing you there!