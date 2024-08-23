U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Michelle Steel for California’s 45th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Michelle Steel to represent California’s Forty-Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Congresswoman Michelle Steel has been a tireless advocate for free enterprise and job creators in California’s 45th Congressional District,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congresswoman Steel has a proven track record of fighting for taxpayers and supporting pro-growth tax policy, which is needed to expand economic opportunities and bring down the high cost of living for California families. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congresswoman Steel in her re-election campaign, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the 119th Congress.”

"When I first moved to the United States, I worked alongside my mother in her small businesses and learned quickly that an overbearing government is often not a friend of job creators,” said Congresswoman Steel. “Throughout my career, I have endeavored to ease the burdens on small business owners, ensuring they are able to create jobs and provide quality services to our community. I thank the Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement and recognition of these efforts because small business is truly the backbone of our economy."

"On behalf of BIZPAC, I am proud to announce the endorsement of Michelle Steel for Congress,” said Amanda Walsh, OCBC’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “Her unwavering commitment to pro-business tax policies and her efforts to reduce the tax burden on small businesses have been instrumental in fostering economic growth and creating jobs in our community.”

“Michelle Steel remains a strong and consistent advocate for small business owners,” said Henry Iglesias, owner of the Cabo Grill and Cantina. “We are proud to support Michelle because as an employer in this community we can always count on her to support not only our business but our employees.

