Get Repair, Rebuilding, Flood Insurance Advice in Alamogordo

Maybe you have already begun fixing-up the damage to your home in the wake of the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Or maybe you have no idea of even where to begin. 

As New Mexicans are recovering from the disaster, FEMA has teamed with Foxworth & Galbraith Home Improvement Center in Alamogordo to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by the fires and floods stronger and safer. 

FEMA specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work. 

Residents with fire- or flood-impacted homes will pick up tips on re-building smart, strong and safe to prevent future damage. Smart building includes mitigating damage against floods, strong winds and even tornadoes. Attendees will learn how such simple mitigation measures as elevating electrical and heating systems and anchoring fuel storage tanks can provide protection against severe conditions, and much more. Bring your questions.

In addition, FEMA Hazard Mitigation insurance specialists from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will be on hand to answer questions about flood insurance.

These experts will be available Monday, Aug. 26, through Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at:

Foxworth & Galbraith Home Improvement Center
2318 N White Sands Blvd.
Alamogordo, NM 88310

