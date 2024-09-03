New Twisted Thriller Follows Hunt for Cold-Case Killer in Isolated Town

The Reaping Jess Lourey

THE REAPING by Jess Lourey

This twisty, heart-filled masterpiece set in an isolated town will haunt you long after you turn the last page.” — Kristi Belcamino, USA Today bestselling author

UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Fall season quickly closing in, readers are scrambling for their next haunting read. And readers will find nothing more delightfully twisted than Jess Lourey ’s latest chilling thriller, THE REAPING The second in Lourey’s Steinbeck and Reed series, THE REAPING follows by-the-book forensic scientist Harry Steinbeck and rogue BCA agent Van Reed as they investigate a cold-case killer who’s returned to abduct a small town’s children one by one.Twenty-five years ago, in the small Minnesota town of Alku, a family of five was brutally murdered in their sleep. The event shook the insulated community, but, without any solid leads, it was relegated to the cold case files. Until today.Agent Harry Steinbeck hoped never to return to the northland, a place that holds terrible memories of his sister’s abduction. But when a recent homicide is connected to Alku’s unsolved mass murder, he and cold case agent Evangeline Reed have no choice but to investigate.The case grows impossibly darker as, one by one, the children of Alku begin disappearing. And Harry and Van can’t shake the sensation that someone is watching every move they make.As an elusive killer’s trail leads to a truth more sinister than either imagined, Harry knows there’s only one way to crack this case: he must finally face the secrets of his own past — even if doing so will cost him everything.Praise is already pouring in for THE REAPING:“Mystery and horror mix in a creepy novel whose suspenseful ending hints at a very special sequel.” — Kirkus Reviews“A gruesome murder. A bizarre town. And one of fiction’s best new detective pairings. Jess Lourey weaves together an incredibly unique story, taut with suspense and filled with odd characters you’ll find creepy, fall in love with, and suspect — all at the same time. I tore through this book.” — John McMahon, Edgar Award Finalist, THE GOOD DETECTIVE“Jess Lourey, a master at digging into the dark underbelly of Minnesota Nice, has created a riveting, intense, and disturbing tale with nightmarish killers and deeply relatable detectives. This twisty, heart-filled masterpiece set in an isolated town will haunt you long after you turn the last page.” — Kristi Belcamino, USA Today bestselling author“Jess Lourey cements herself as the master of creepy small towns ... With her uncanny ability to mine real-life horrors and blend them with an unmistakable brand of breakneck storytelling, Lourey will keep you up late — and terrified to turn off the light.” — Tony Wirt, bestselling author of JUST STAY AWAYTHE REAPING is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORJess Lourey writes about secrets. She's the two-time Edgar-nominated, two-time Goodreads Choice Awards shortlisted, Amazon Charts bestselling, International Thriller Award, Anthony Award, and Minnesota Book Award-winning author of crime fiction, nonfiction, children's books, YA adventure, and book club fiction. She has surpassed over a million readers. She is also a retired professor of creative writing and sociology, a recipient of The Loft's Excellence in Teaching fellowship, a Psychology Today blogger, and a TEDx presenter (check out her TEDx Talk below for the surprising inspiration behind her first published novel). When not reading, traveling, or fostering kittens, you can find her drafting her next story. For more information, visit www.jessicalourey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.