Weekly Traffic Update: August 23, 2024

Phase B of Riverfront Parking Garage Project begins August 22

On Thursday, August 22, City contractors moved to Phase B of the Riverfront Parking Garage maintenance project. Parking on both the upper and lower levels of the garage will remain accessible with traffic control being shifted to a different portion of the garage.

Please exercise caution when entering and exiting the parking garage. Vehicles exiting the lower level of the garage should yield to vehicles entering the garage.

Fambrough Dr. to close from Missouri St. to Mississippi St. for KU Project

Beginning Monday, August 26, contractors will close Fambrough Dr. from Missouri St. to Mississippi St. for work associated with the KU Stadium Project. Flagging crews will be present at the closure to allow KU busses and construction traffic to continue to use this street. All other traffic will need to follow the detour on Mississippi St. or Missouri St. to 9th St.

This closure is anticipated to be removed mid-January 2025, pending weather or other delays.

Old West Lawrence traffic calming installation moves to next phase

Beginning Monday, August 26, City contractors will close multiple intersections (listed below) to install the next phase of permanent traffic calming devices for the Old West Lawrence Traffic Calming Project as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The following locations will be closed to traffic to install permanent traffic calming circles:

The intersection of 7th St. and Missouri St.

The intersection of 7th St. and Mississippi St.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during the project. The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, September 16, pending weather or other delays.

Please note: The new permanent traffic circles in the neighborhood do not have stop signs. All existing stop signs at the temporary traffic circles will remain in place until permanent traffic circles are installed.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org